Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,200 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $15,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 48.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,535 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,536,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,478,000 after buying an additional 44,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,615,000 after acquiring an additional 926,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,278,000 after acquiring an additional 90,271 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in AMETEK by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,673,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,984,000 after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.86.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $179.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

