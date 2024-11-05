Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $25,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

