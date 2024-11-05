Mizuho Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $5,400.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,729.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $112.54 on Tuesday, reaching $4,889.00. 176,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,156.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3,896.46. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,888.45 and a twelve month high of $4,889.94. The company has a market capitalization of $161.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,390,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 358,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,069,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $5,322,600,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

