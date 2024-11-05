Mixin Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Mixin has a total market cap of $67.76 million and $75,056.42 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mixin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can now be purchased for about $113.10 or 0.00161243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mixin

Mixin's launch date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin's total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains ‘achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility’.

_Blockchain data provided by: [Blockchair](https://blockchair.com/mixin) (Main Source), [Mixin Network](https://mixin.one/) (Backup)_”

Buying and Selling Mixin

