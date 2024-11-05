MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Volume Hits $11.67 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $221.20 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $36.25 or 0.00053296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 36.61066851 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $10,765,532.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

