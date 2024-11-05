MetisDAO Hits Market Cap of $225.30 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $36.93 or 0.00053066 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $225.30 million and $13.91 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,600.64 or 1.00020503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012276 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006217 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 35.91201538 USD and is down -2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $13,544,658.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

