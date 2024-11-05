Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $114,568.55 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,493,547 coins and its circulating supply is 27,228,410 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

