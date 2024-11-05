Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $16.55 million and approximately $961,587.96 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

