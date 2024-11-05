Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE MRK opened at $101.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.60 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The company has a market capitalization of $258.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

