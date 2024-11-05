Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.50, Zacks reports. Medifast had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $140.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Medifast updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.650 EPS.

Medifast Stock Performance

NYSE:MED traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $19.30. 317,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.13. Medifast has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $76.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson raised Medifast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

