Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MQ. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.47.

NASDAQ:MQ traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 32,186,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,026. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 17,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 7,852.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

