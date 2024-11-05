MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 84,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,683. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
