MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 84,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,683. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

