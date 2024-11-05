Longeveron (LGVN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.80). Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,513.83% and a negative return on equity of 237.57%. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. On average, analysts expect Longeveron to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Longeveron Price Performance

Shares of LGVN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 306,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Longeveron has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LGVN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Longeveron in a report on Monday. Maxim Group cut their target price on Longeveron from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company’s lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.

