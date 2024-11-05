LogicMark (LGMK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect LogicMark to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 104.48% and a negative net margin of 146.14%.

LogicMark Price Performance

LogicMark stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 4,432,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098,521. The company has a market capitalization of $590,611.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. LogicMark has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Winvest Investment Fund Manage acquired 336,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $33,610.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 945,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,570. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LogicMark Company Profile



LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.

Read More

Earnings History for LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK)

