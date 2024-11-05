Lisk Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.05 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001071 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $117.97 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000630 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000816 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,076,926 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

