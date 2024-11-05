LimeWire (LMWR) Price Hits $0.11

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $33.76 million and $2.23 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,261.27 or 0.99895541 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,224.57 or 0.99842621 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,989,926 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 300,989,926.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.10168876 USD and is down -7.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,654,152.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

