Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 58,378 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 193% from the previous session’s volume of 19,895 shares.The stock last traded at $4.57 and had previously closed at $4.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LVRO. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

