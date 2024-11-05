Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $127.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q4 guidance to $0.15 to $0.23 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,136,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,717. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $85.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,771.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

