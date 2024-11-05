Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,237,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,569. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 40,722 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,635,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 620,878 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,331,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 729,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

