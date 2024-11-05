Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 739123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Get Kohl's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,116.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,024,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 108.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 286,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 148,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.