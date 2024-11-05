Kimco Realty Announces Commencement of Cash Tender Offer for Depositary Shares ###

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) recently revealed in an 8-K filing the commencement of a tender offer to acquire any and all of its outstanding depositary shares, signifying 1/1,000 of a share of the 7.25% Class N Cumulative Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock. The offer proposes a price of $62.00 per Security, along with accrued and unpaid dividends.

Get alerts:

Concurrent with the offer, Kimco Realty is conducting a Consent Solicitation aiming to secure consents for two primary amendments. Firstly, to modify the terms of the Class N Preferred Stock in its charter, offering the company the option to redeem the stock within 90 days of the Preferred Amendment at $60,340.00 per share. Secondly, the amendment proposes changes to the Deposit Agreement governing the terms of the Securities. The success of these amendments requires the Requisite Preferred Shareholder Consents and other approvals.

The Offer and Consent Solicitation possess certain conditions for execution which are outlined in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation documents. The deadline for the Offer and Consent Solicitation is set at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 4, 2024, unless extended or concluded earlier.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is functioning as the Dealer Manager and Solicitation Agent for this initiative, while D.F. King & Co., Inc., is the Information Agent, and Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, is overseeing the role of Tender Agent. Potential participants are encouraged to review the offer materials meticulously to grasp the terms and conditions.

Kimco Realty specifies that this press release solely serves informational purposes and does not constitute a recommendation to engage in trading of securities. Interested parties may access the tender offer statement and related materials on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website or through the information agent for the tender offer.

For further information and updates, individuals may refer to Kimco Realty’s investor relations website or relevant SEC filings.

This article serves to detail Kimco Realty’s current operations and strategic financial endeavors. Readers are directed to consult the official filings for comprehensive information.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Kimco Realty’s 8K filing here.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles