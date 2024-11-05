KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $890,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 226.0% during the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,199 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.5% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 91,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 63,756 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 99,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 50,744 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 985,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,696,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

