Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.0 million-$140.0 million.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of Key Tronic stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.02. 56,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 million, a PE ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.51. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.