Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KROS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of KROS opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 62,012.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $465,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,032,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,539,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

