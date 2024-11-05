Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) and MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Head to Head Survey

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MonotaRO and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MonotaRO 0 0 0 0 N/A Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 0 0 1 4.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

0.1% of MonotaRO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MonotaRO pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. MonotaRO pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kawasaki Heavy Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

MonotaRO has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MonotaRO and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MonotaRO 8.80% 27.81% 19.16% Kawasaki Heavy Industries 1.60% 4.81% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MonotaRO and Kawasaki Heavy Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MonotaRO $1.81 billion 4.56 $154.87 million $0.33 50.03 Kawasaki Heavy Industries $12.81 billion N/A $175.11 million $0.49 31.32

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than MonotaRO. Kawasaki Heavy Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MonotaRO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kawasaki Heavy Industries beats MonotaRO on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses. It also provides mechanical parts; control equipment; soldering and anti-static products; architectural hardware, building materials, painting, and interior supplies; air conditioning and electrical equipment; electrical materials; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive supplies; truck supplies; motorcycle supplies; bicycle supplies; scientific research and development supplies; clean room supplies; kitchen equipment and store supplies; agricultural and gardening supplies; and medical and nursing supplies. It serves factories, construction, automobile maintenance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in February 2006. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grainger Global Holdings, Inc.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts. The company also manufactures railway cars; a range of rolling stocks, including Shinkansen, electric cars, passenger coaches, freight cars, locomotives, diesel locomotives, and transit systems. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of energy-related machinery and systems, marine machinery and systems, industrial equipment, and environmental equipment. Further, the company manufactures and supplies motorcycles, off-road four wheelers, watercrafts, general-purpose gasoline engines, etc. Additionally, it manufactures and sells pumps, motors, valves, and various hydraulic machinery, as well as assembles hydraulic systems; and industrial robots for use in welding, assembly, handling, painting, and palletization for various industries, including automotive and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

