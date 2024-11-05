This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read KalVista Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

See Also