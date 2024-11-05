Joby Aviation (JOBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Joby Aviation to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Joby Aviation Stock Up 3.5 %
JOBY opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30.
Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JOBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JOBY
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Joby Aviation
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 2 Stocks Spinning Off Divisions to Boost Shareholder Value
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy? Analyst Confidence Grows for 2025
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why Warren Buffett’s 1999 Market Warning Still Matters Today
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.