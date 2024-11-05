Joby Aviation (JOBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Joby Aviation to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JOBY opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $33,632.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,132.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,036.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew Field sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $33,632.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,132.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,499 shares of company stock worth $2,667,151. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JOBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $10.50 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

