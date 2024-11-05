Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $289,095.61 and approximately $15,275.47 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006752 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,213.56 or 0.99982592 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012334 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006253 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00053125 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00016991 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.