Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $24,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.