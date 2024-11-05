James J. Burns & Company LLC Invests $219,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $807,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 76.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 48,637 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $147,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,019. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,102,994.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,019. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $118.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 236.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

