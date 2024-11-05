James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $405,000 Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $30,021,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 83.8% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 30,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $815,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $108.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

