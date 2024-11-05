James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $10.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,736,000 after purchasing an additional 94,950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after acquiring an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock

VO stock opened at $262.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.14 and a twelve month high of $270.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

