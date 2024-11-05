Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.780-5.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Jack Henry & Associates also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.78-5.87 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.11.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.52. The stock had a trading volume of 601,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.23. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $142.93 and a 52 week high of $186.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.