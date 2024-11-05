iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Shares Bought by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,115,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,562,000 after buying an additional 7,049,707 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $315,150,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,406,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,077,000 after buying an additional 4,038,905 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $124,212,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $51.13.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

