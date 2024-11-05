iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.21 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 102014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
