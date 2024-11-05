iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.21 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 102014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.06.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 48,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

