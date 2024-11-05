iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $204.08 and last traded at $201.32, with a volume of 570582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.70.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.89 and its 200 day moving average is $193.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

