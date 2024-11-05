iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.68 and last traded at $82.37, with a volume of 170811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.86. The company has a market cap of $988.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3,350.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,694 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 244,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,060,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 100,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 73,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

