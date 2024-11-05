iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.78 and last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 432006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 99.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

