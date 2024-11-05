iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 479,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 271,128 shares.The stock last traded at $80.36 and had previously closed at $79.58.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

