iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,213,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 443.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 117,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,780. The company has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.