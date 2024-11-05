iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $572.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $435.37 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.60.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

