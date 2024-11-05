Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. 32,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,444. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $3.96.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Investcorp Credit Management BDC
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.