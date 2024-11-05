Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.25), Zacks reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS.

Intrepid Potash Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of IPI traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

