International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $208.12 and last traded at $207.25. Approximately 526,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,245,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.32.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.53. The company has a market cap of $191.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

