Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 360,700 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 348,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 360,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,569.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $122,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VET stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

