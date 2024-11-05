Intact Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.72 and a beta of 1.20. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.88%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.