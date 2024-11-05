Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,487,000 after buying an additional 3,880,146 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,948,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 413.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,935,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after buying an additional 1,558,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4,782.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,254,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,919 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average is $70.56. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

