Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INSP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.83.

Shares of INSP traded up $5.17 on Tuesday, hitting $197.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,287. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,101.78 and a beta of 1.36. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.93.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.54. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,208.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 45.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

