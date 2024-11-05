Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 407,561 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,801,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,561 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 1.2% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $306,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CARR opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.24%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

