Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 645,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,640 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Waters were worth $232,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,368,067,000 after buying an additional 41,654 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,110,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,404,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,811,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Waters by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,053,000 after buying an additional 77,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Waters by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 443,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,664,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waters to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.85.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $387.34 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $241.95 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Waters had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $740.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

